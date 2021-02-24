Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to near 4-week low

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 04:45 AM

A volatile session on Wall Street triggered a sea of red across most Asian markets.

Philippine shares joined the regional slide as foreign selling persisted. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2021
