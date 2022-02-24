Home  >  Business

PH shares join global sell-off on escalating Ukraine crisis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 11:21 PM

The deepening crisis in Ukraine hits financial markets.

Philippine shares extending declines as the tensions in Ukraine overshadowed prospects of a looser alert level in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2022
