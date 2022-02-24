Home  >  Business

BSP says PH may withstand surge in oil prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 10:57 PM

Inflation forecasts for the Philippines to be retained by monetary authorities. 

That's despite the sudden spike in oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas believes the country is in a better position to withstand the crisis, but this claim is opposed by several analysts and business groups. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2022
 
