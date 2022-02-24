BSP says PH may withstand surge in oil prices
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 24 2022 10:57 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PH economy, BSP, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine crisis, inflation, oil prices
- /sports/02/24/22/teammates-confident-pacatiw-will-upset-andrade
- /overseas/02/24/22/china-tells-russia-it-understands-security-concerns-over-ukraine
- /news/02/24/22/youth-groups-stage-creative-protests-to-commemorate-edsa-anniversary
- /business/02/24/22/govt-to-give-fuel-subsidies-to-transport-agri-sectors
- /entertainment/02/24/22/maguire-garfield-holland-recreate-spider-man-meme