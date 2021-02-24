Home  >  Business

Maraming negosyante hihintayin ang ibang bakuna imbes na gumamit nung sa Sinovac

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2021 09:22 PM

Hihintayin pa rin ng maraming negosyante ang COVID-19 vaccine ng AstraZeneca at Novavax imbes na gumamit ng bakuna ng Sinovac, na inaasahang unang makakarating sa Pilipinas. Nakakuha naman ang isang grupo ng mga negosyante ng aabot sa 200,000 doses ng Sinovac vaccine. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Pebrero 2021
 

