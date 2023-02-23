Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Taripa sa ilang produkto mananatili kahit epektibo ang RCEP: DTI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 08:13 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iginiit ng Department of Trade and Industry na mananatili ang taripa sa pag-aangkat ng ilang produkto na itinuturing na sensitibo gaya ng bigas, baboy at sibuyas. Ito'y kahit pumasok na ang Pilipinas sa Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Department of Trade and Industry   taripa   bigas   baboy   sibuyas   RCEP   agrikultura  