Taripa sa ilang produkto mananatili kahit epektibo ang RCEP: DTI

Iginiit ng Department of Trade and Industry na mananatili ang taripa sa pag-aangkat ng ilang produkto na itinuturing na sensitibo gaya ng bigas, baboy at sibuyas. Ito'y kahit pumasok na ang Pilipinas sa Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023