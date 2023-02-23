Home  >  Business

Philippine shares end lower at 6,685

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 10:25 PM

Philippine shares closed in the red for the second straight day as investors react to the minutes of the recent US Federal Reserve meeting. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 23, 2023
