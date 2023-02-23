Home > Business DLSU engineers develop 3D-printed robotic device for post-stroke rehab ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino engineers from De La Salle University have invented a 3D-printed robotic device to help in the rehabilitation of post-stroke patients. The project which is currently in clinical trials has secured a patent not only from the Intellectual Property of the Philippines but also its first international patent from Singapore. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: DLSU tech medical tech stroke patients /entertainment/02/24/23/harvey-weinstein-sentenced-to-16-years-in-la-rape-case/overseas/02/24/23/eiffel-tower-lights-up-in-ukraine-colours/entertainment/02/24/23/alec-baldwin-pleads-not-guilty-to-rust-manslaughter/business/02/24/23/one-billion-users-but-bans-mount-up-for-tiktok/entertainment/02/24/23/rihanna-to-perform-black-panther-song-at-oscars