DLSU engineers develop 3D-printed robotic device for post-stroke rehab

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 07:00 PM

Filipino engineers from De La Salle University have invented a 3D-printed robotic device to help in the rehabilitation of post-stroke patients. 

The project which is currently in clinical trials has secured a patent not only from the Intellectual Property of the Philippines but also its first international patent from Singapore.
