Gov't mulls insurance subsidy for hog raisers to boost pork supply

Authorities are studying a proposed insurance subsidy for commercial hog raisers in a bid to boost the supply of pork, prices of which recently spiked, an official said on Tuesday.

The Department of Agriculture's quick response fund will bankroll the subsidy, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"This is just one initiative being considered to help our hog farmers increase supplies

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a ceiling to curb the runaway prices of pork and chicken in Metro Manila. Some sellers however have stopped selling these meats saying the price cap will not even cover the cost of these goods.

The government is sourcing pork from Visayas and Mindanao to boost the supply in Luzon, and authorities are providing a transport subsidy for these shipments, said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

If hog shipments from other parts of the country are not enough to raise the supply in Metro Manila, the Philippines is ready to import, Malacañang.