DITO Telecommunity mag-aalok ng SIM cards, telecom services simula Marso

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:04 PM

Ilulunsad na ng DITO Telecommunity ang serbisyo nito sa susunod na buwan. Dahil magkakaroon ng kompetisyon, umaasa ang ilang mobile phone at internet users na aayos na ang serbisyo ng mga telco sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Pebrero 2021

