The Philippines stands to benefit from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) if the government and stakeholders do things right, Makati Business Club Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr said on Wednesday.

RCEP is a free trade deal among the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It lowers and in some cases eliminates tariffs for select imports among participating countries.

"This is the kind of agreement that if we do things right, it can make us a manufacturing, even agricultural economy and strengthen those sectors at least," Alcuaz said.

"If we get access to those sectors and if we support industries here, especially manufacturing and services, we can make the economy stronger and of course create more jobs," he added.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said RCEP would attract more investments and create more jobs while National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the "mega-trade deal" would bolster the country's position as an ASEAN investment hub.

The Senate on Tuesday approved the ratification of RCEP following weeks of deliberation. Twenty lawmakers voted in favor of the measure.

Some groups have opposed the measure citing a weak agriculture sector and insufficient support extended to farmers.