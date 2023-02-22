Home  >  Business

Philippine shares join Asian markets to close lower at 6,699

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:34 PM

Asian markets closed lower after Wall Street suffered its worst trading session for 2023.

Philippine shares also joined Asian peers in the red. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023
