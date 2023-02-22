Home > Business Philippine shares join Asian markets to close lower at 6,699 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2023 10:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Asian markets closed lower after Wall Street suffered its worst trading session for 2023. Philippine shares also joined Asian peers in the red. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /spotlight/02/23/23/one-woman-dies-every-2-mins-in-pregnancy-childbirth-un/spotlight/02/23/23/turkey-syria-quake-how-can-cities-build-up-resilience/overseas/02/23/23/68-magnitude-quake-hits-eastern-tajikistan-usgs/life/02/23/23/musa-dti-bring-more-philippine-fabrics-to-new-york/life/02/23/23/filipina-designer-blm-co-founder-raise-awareness-on-incarceration-of-black-women