Watch more on iWantTFC

SIM users must register ahead of the April 26 deadline to avoid automatic deactivation, Department of Information and Communications Technology Usec. Anna Mae Lamentillo said on Tuesday.

Out of the 161 million active SIMs in the country, some 34.4 million were able to register as of Feb. 19, she said. At least 80 percent of those who registered were aged 40 and above, she added.

"Kapag hindi po kayo nagrehistro bago po ang April 26 deadline, hindi niyo na po magagamit ang inyong SIM card by April 27. Mandatory po ang SIM registration, walang exempted at automatic po ang deactivation," Lamentillo said.

But the official assured the public that telcos, DICT and other concerned agencies were preparing for the influx of registration as the deadline nears since Filipinos are known for "last minute" action.

"We're preparing for this deluge also but we're reminding our kababayan na wag na nila intayin ang deadline and register their SIM cards as soon as possible," she said.

For those who missed the April 26 deadline, telcos will give them 5 days to comply with the law before permanently disabling their SIMs.