Health science and business program students of Mapua schools are benefitting from global and multi-modal education practices through its partnership with Arizona State University, Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna and Mindanao President and CEO Dodjie Maestrecampo said on Tuesday.

Mapua and the Arizona State University earlier partnered to offer educational assets and global learning opportunities for students taking business and health science programs.

Mapua students have access to ASU's over 20,000 fully online learning assets as well as "global classrooms" where they can interact with professors and classmates online.

"Students can participate in global signature classes through our global classrooms where they can interact with professors and classmates in global universities... without leaving the Philippines," Maestrecampo said.

"What is unique about this partnership is the full integration of the international, inter-cultural and global dimensions in the delivery of teaching and learning, research and community engagement activities of our higher education," he added.

The program also paved the way for continued and uninterrupted learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Maestrecampo said there is also "practically no increase in current fees" since the partnership is being implemented in a highly cost-effective manner.