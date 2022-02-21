Home  >  Business

PH shares fall below 7,400 despite foreign buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 10:47 PM

Strong earnings reports failed to prop up the Philippine Stock Exchange Index as investors give more weight to the ongoing tensions in Ukraine. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 21, 2022
 
