Home  >  Business

PSEi, other Asian markets sink amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2022 12:48 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The PSE index joins other Asian markets lower as investors continue to monitor tension between Russia and Ukraine. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 18, 2022
Read More:  Asian markets   PSE   PSE index   Russia   Ukraine  