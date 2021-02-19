DTI suggests opening cinemas at 20-pct capacity over virus fears

Watch more in iWantTFC

Cinemas can be reopened gradually starting at 20 percent of seating capacity, the Department of Trade and Industry on Friday suggested to local governments who may be wary of COVID-19 transmission amid relaxed quarantine rules.

Mayors in Metro Manila, the Philippines' pandemic epicenter, earlier opposed the reopening of movie theaters in their areas. This prompted the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to move cinema reopening in the region to March 1.

"Kung hindi comfortable po lalo na ang LGUs and ano, mag-umpisa tayo sa 20 percent, umpisa tayo sa 30 percent," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a public briefing.

(If LGUs are not comfortable, let us start at 20 percent, 30 percent.)

The reopening of cinemas will bring back the jobs of ticket sellers, maintenance personnel, projectionists, and other workers, he said.

"Imagine po natin iyong mga iyon na mga kababayan natin na wala hong trabaho dahil nga ho iyong alam nilang trabaho ay sarado pa rin," said Lopez.

"Kaya ho, ito naman ho ay paraan lang para mabawasan iyong mga ganoong walang trabaho pa rin ngayon at nandoon pa rin ho iyong pag-iingat and we can be flexible."

(Let us imagine our compatriots who have no jobs because the work they know are still closed. This is just a way to lessen the unemployed, and our precautions will still be there, and we can be flexible.)

He said the trade department and local governments would work together on the implementing guidelines for reopening cinemas.

Cinemas are among recreational establishments the IATF said would be allowed to resume operations under relaxed quarantine rules, in an announcement earlier this month.