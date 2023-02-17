Home  >  Business

PSEi records 3rd weekly loss amid interest rates expectations

Posted at Feb 18 2023 03:27 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange index records its third weekly loss on expectations that interest rates might still trek upwards. Michelle Ong reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 17, 2023
