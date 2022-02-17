Home  >  Business

Philippine shares fall to 7,438, despite foreign buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2022 10:40 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index posted losses in step with its Asian peers, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 17, 2022
