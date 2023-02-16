Home  >  Business

PH shares lower ahead of BSP rate decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 10:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares edged lower Thursday ahead of the fresh rate hike by the country's central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  