Home  >  Business

Philippine shares back above 6,000 ahead of BSP decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 10:35 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Stocks in Asia suffer deep cuts after inflation in the US came in hotter-than-expected.

But the Philippine shares still managed to buck the decline. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  