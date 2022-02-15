Watch more on iWantTFC

Establishments are entitled to a bigger operating capacity in areas with high COVID-19 vaccination rates, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In areas under COVID-19 Level 4 or lower, where at least 70 percent of senior citizens and people with comorbidity have been vaccinated, establishments can increase their capacity to an additional 20 percent, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"Mayroon nang kumbaga, insentibo itong mga localities, mga regions, halimbawa, na i-prioritize ang mga senior citizens for fully vaccinated; i-prioritize din iyong mga those with comorbidities na maging fully vaccinated din," he said in a press briefing.

(Localities, regions, for example, now have an incentive to prioritize fully vaccinating senior citizens and those with comorbidities.)

The elderly and people with health risks are the most vulnerable against severe COVID-19, noted Nograles, acting Palace spokesman.

Some 2.5 million senior citizens and 220,000 individuals with comorbidity are not yet fully vaccinated, the health department said this week.

The Philippines has so far fully immunized about 61.6 million of its 109 million population. At least 9.1 million have received booster jabs.

Nograles said establishments with safety seals can also operate at an additional 10 percent of their capacity.