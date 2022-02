Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday led the inauguration of the South Luzon Expressway's elevated extension, which is hoped to ease traffic and shorten travel time in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

The project will cut travel time from Alabang to Manila to 30 minutes from the usual 1 and a half hours. Travel from Alabang to NLEX-Balintawak meanwhile will only take 45 minutes from the current 2.5 hours, said Public Works Senior Undersecretary Rafael Yabut.

Duterte noted the project comes "at a time when our economy is slowly opening up and recovering from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic."

“I am personally excited to see the outcome of this extension project which is expected to promote greater mobility, help ease traffic, and redound to the economic growth and productivity in Metro Manila and its surrounding areas,” he said in a speech.

Duterte, who ends his 6-year term in June, said his administration “will be unrelenting in the pursuit of a more comfortable life through safe and reliable infrastructure.”

“A modern, sustainable and inclusive society is what we envision and what we will achieve for the Filipino people,” he said.

The elevated extension was constructed and funded by the San Miguel Corporation.