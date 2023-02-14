Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Trade and Industry has approved a P2 increase per pack of Pinoy Tasty and 10-piece pack of pandesal, a group of bakers said Tuesday.

In order to maintain the quality, prices of the said goods need to increase as costs of raw materials have also hiked, Asosasyon ng Panaderong Pilipino President Chito Chavez said.

"Alam niyo po ang desisyon ng mga manufacturers ng Pinoy Tasty at Pinoy pandesal ay mahigit na pong isang taon. Ang hinihingi po namin ay P4 na increase bawat piraso ng Pinoy Tasty at P4 per pack of 10 ng pandesal," Chavez said.

(Our decision [to increase prices] has been there for over a year. What we're asking is a P4 increase for Pinoy Tasty and P4 per pack of 10 pandesal)

"Ang alam ko kahapon ay pinagbigyan sa halagang P2 per pack," he added.

(From what I've learned, an increase of P2 has been approved)

Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal are priced cheaper compared to their commercial counterparts since they're part of the corporate social responsibility of big bakeries. They are also covered by the DTI SRP's or suggested retail price.

"Ito po ay CSR ng bakers at DTI kaya ito po ay hindi basta itinaas. Upang mapangalagaan ang kalidad at supply ng Pinoy Tasty at Pandesal pinagbigyan po ng DTI ang kahilingan ng Philippine baking industry," he said.

(These are part of the CSR of bakers and DTI that's why it's not increased easily. To ensure quality and supply, the DTI has approved the requests of the baking industry)

Chavez said a higher increase would be better for the sector.

The DTI announced last week that the SRP of a 450g 'Pinoy Tasty' is now P40.50 up from P38.50, while 10 pieces of pandesal now cost P25, up from P23.50.

Inflation in January accelerated to a fresh 14-year high of 8.7 percent driven primarily by higher costs in housing, power, water and select food items.