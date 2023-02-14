Home  >  Business

Philippine shares fall below 6,800

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 11:01 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inflation optimism fuels a rally in Asia.

Philippine shares, however, still succumbed to selling pressure Tuesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 14, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  