MANILA - Filipinos on the dating app Bumble have opted to “slow down” the courting process during the pandemic before they decide to meet up in person, an official of the tech startup said Monday.

There was also a big shift to online and video dating when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in mobility restrictions, Bumble APAC Communications Director Lucille Mccart told ANC.

A slower courting process provides “a positive trend because it sets you up a stronger foundation to build a relationship,” Mccart said.

Although Bumble was designed so that women can make the first move or initiate conversations, anyone can pay for premium services, she added.