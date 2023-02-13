Home  >  Business

PH shares fall as investors brace for Bangko Sentral decision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares fell as investors braced for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' decision on interest rates. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   stock market  