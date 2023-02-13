Home  >  Business

Marcos Jr. secures $13-B in investment pledges, deals in Japan visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2023 10:45 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he used his recently concluded working visit to Japan to strengthen Philippine infrastructure and regional economic cooperation.

He also claimed several unnamed Japanese firms are open to investing in his administration's proposal for a sovereign wealth fund. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 13, 2023
 
