Home > Business PH shares fall amid US inflation report ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 12 2022 01:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares fall in step with some of its Asian peers as a red-hot US inflation report spooks investors. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 11, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Philippine shares, US inflation, inflation report Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine shares Philippine investment Philippine market PSEi Philippines Stock Exchange /video/news/02/12/22/no-change-yet-in-ncr-covid-risk-classification/news/02/12/22/andaya-sara-dutertes-decision-to-join-marcos-jr-a-disaster/video/news/02/12/22/former-tax-chief-challenges-comelecs-ferolino-on-marcos-jr-cases/video/news/02/12/22/marcos-jr-visits-cavite-after-comelec-decision/video/news/02/12/22/comelec-tries-to-clarify-legal-basis-in-dismissal-of-marcos-dq-cases