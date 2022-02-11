Home  >  Business

PH shares fall amid US inflation report

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2022 01:15 AM

Philippine shares fall in step with some of its Asian peers as a red-hot US inflation report spooks investors. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 11, 2022
