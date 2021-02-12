Home  >  Business

Taas-presyo ng mga bilihin magpapatuloy, ayon sa Bangko Sentral

Posted at Feb 12 2021 10:41 PM

Nag-abiso ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas na posible pang magpatuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin sa mga susunod na buwan dahil sa kakulangan ng suplay at pagmahal ng krudo. Dismayado naman dito ang ilang Pinoy, lalo't naghihikahos na umano sila ngayong pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 12 Pebrero 2021

