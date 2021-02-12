Home  >  Business

PH gov't allows more businesses to reopen in GCQ areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2021 10:47 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine cities under general community quarantine can now reopen more leisure activity venues and allow higher attendance in places of worship. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 12, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   general community quarantine   GCQ   business reopening GCQ  