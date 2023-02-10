Home  >  Business

Japanese firms pledge to invest in PH energy, infrastructure projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2023 03:17 AM

Japanese companies pledge to invest in energy and infrastructure projects in the Philippines on the third day of the Philippine president's working visit to Japan. ABS-CBN's Joyce Balancio is in Tokyo as she filed this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 10, 2022
