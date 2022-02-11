BSP seen to hike interest rate beginning mid 2022: analyst

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could raise interest rates twice this year beginning mid-2022 while the US Federal Reserve prepare its hikes to address inflation, Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp head of Equities Cristina Gabaldon said Friday.

The central bank kept interest rate at record 2 percent in 2021 to support economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.