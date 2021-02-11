Home > Business Financial education won't solve Pinoys' money problems: behavioral economist ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2021 03:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch more in iWantTFC MANILA - Financial literacy will not improve the way Filipinos handle money, as meta-analysis has shown that financial education only has 0.1 percent effect on people's behavior with managing their finances, a behavioral economist said on Thursday. Economist Rose Fres Fausto explained that using behavioral economics to fully understand one's rational and emotional tendencies will lead to better money-making decisions. Fausto also cited 16 money principles for people to reflect on, which include the sunk cost fallacy, loss aversion and default bias, among others. 5 Money Mistakes Millennials Make – and How to Fix Them 5 Reasons Filipinos Don't Save Money Wisdom from math experts: Best and worst money moves in 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn financial literacy, financial education, behavioral analysis, savings, money, budgeting, managing finances, personal finance, Read More: financial literacy financial education behavioral analysis savings money budgeting managing finances personal finance