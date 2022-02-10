x

Home  >  Business

PH shares retreat from two-year high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2022 11:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index retreated from a 2-year high as investors digested the Philippines' December jobs report and the latest MSCI rebalancing results. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 10, 2022
Read More:  PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  