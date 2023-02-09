Home  >  Business

Marcos secures billions of pesos worth of investment pledges from Japanese companies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 10:47 PM

Executives of Japan's leading semi-conductor firms pledge to invest in the Philippines after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Tokyo. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2023
