Home > Business Marcos secures billions of pesos worth of investment pledges from Japanese companies ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2023 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Executives of Japan's leading semi-conductor firms pledge to invest in the Philippines after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Tokyo. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr abroad Japan Bongbong Marcos official visit /video/news/02/09/23/filipina-rescued-alive-from-rubble-in-turkey/entertainment/02/09/23/vilma-santos-on-abs-cbn-nandito-ang-puso-ko/entertainment/02/09/23/kd-estrada-may-sagot-kung-sila-na-ba-ni-alexa-ilacad/sports/02/09/23/pvl-petro-gazz-bounces-back-with-win-vs-choco-mucho/news/02/09/23/manila-archdiocese-appoints-second-vicar-general