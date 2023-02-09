Home  >  Business

DTI allows price increase of 76 commodities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 10:55 PM

Manufacturers of 76 basic and prime commodities were allowed by the Philippine government to raise prices to cope with higher production costs. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 9, 2023
