Home  >  Business

PH stocks eke out gains even as foreign selling resumes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2021 12:55 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine shares managed to eke out gains on Monday even as foreign selling resumed.

An analyst believes the local market reverse earlier losses amid news about a new stimulus and the country's inoculation drive. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 8, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEi   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   stock market   PH economy  