DA urged to transport carcasses, not live hogs to monitor price manipulation

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture should transport hog carcasses instead of live hogs to Metro Manila in able to monitor the rising price of pork, a dealer said Tuesday.

The DA over the weekend began shipping live hogs to the capital region as it enforced a price cap for 60 days.

"Tama po, madami na silang pinadadalang baboy pero ang pinadadala ho nila ay buhay. Ang kailangan hong dalhin nilang mura 'yung carcass na po, 'yung pantinda sa palengke para madaling mamonitor kung talaga namamantala ang mga tindero sa presyo," Quinta Market pork dealer Ricky Delgado told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They do transport hogs, but they're alive. They need to transport carcasses in order to easily monitor if vendors are manipulating the price.)

Meat vendors on Monday went on a "pork holiday" as a protest against the price ceiling.