Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Inflation noong Enero, pinakamataas sa loob ng higit 14 taon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 07:52 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pumalo ang inflation o bilis ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin sa bansa sa 8.7 porsiyento noong Enero, na siyang pinakamataas na antas nito sa loob ng higit 14 na taon o mula Nobyembre 2008. Lumabas din na ang pinakasapul ng pagtaas ng inflation ay ang pinakamahirap na pamilya. Agad namang nanindigan si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na gumagawa na ng hakbang ang pamahalaan para mapigilan ang patuloy na pagtaas nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Pebrero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   inflation   bilihin   price patrol   NEDA   Philippine Development Plan  