SRP ng imported na pulang sibuyas itinakda sa P125

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2023 09:47 PM | Updated as of Feb 06 2023 09:48 PM

Nagtakda ng P125 suggested retail price ang Department of Agriculture sa imported na pulang sibuyas. Samantala, umaaksiyon na rin ang ahensiya para hindi masayang ang mga itinatanim na kamatis. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Pebrero 2023 

