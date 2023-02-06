Home > Business PSEi falls below 7,000 again ahead of PH inflation data release ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2023 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell below 7,000 again ahead of the release of January's inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH stocks PH economy stock market /life/02/07/23/goodbye-valentina-janella-gets-makeover-as-darna-wraps-up/news/02/07/23/koreano-at-kasintahang-pinay-arestado-dahil-sa-droga/news/02/06/23/vape-products-na-nakakaakit-umano-sa-bata-kinondena-ni-cayetano/video/news/02/06/23/mental-health-di-basta-basta-lang-na-usapin-eksperto/news/02/06/23/77-newly-promoted-senior-afp-officials-take-oath-before-marcos-jr