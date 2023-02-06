Home  >  Business

PSEi falls below 7,000 again ahead of PH inflation data release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2023 10:47 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index fell below 7,000 again ahead of the release of January's inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 6, 2023
 
