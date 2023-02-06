Watch more on iWantTFC

Grab Philippines partnered with mobile wallet GCash to boost its drive to promote a cashless economy, Grab Financial Group Philippines President Martha Borja said on Monday.

With the partnership, GCash users will soon be able to pay using their e-wallets when availing of Grab services on the app.

Borja said the partnership would drive the growth of its Go Cashless campaign.

"To date, about half of the total users on the Grab platform transact via cashless modes and this is a notable improvement to pre-pandemic records. It is very much an indication for an opportunity for us and that is why we want to be more aggressive in accelerating the adoption of cashless payments through strategic partnerships," she said.

Grab, which operates its own platform for cashless payments called GrabPay, aims to grow digital payments to 60 percent of users this year, Borja said.