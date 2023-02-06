Gov't urged to ramp up infra maintenance, rehab

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines must ramp up the maintenance and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure projects and not just focus on new construction to be at par with its peers, American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc (AMCHAM) Infrastructure and Logistics Committee Co-Chair Engr. Rynor Jamandre said on Monday.

In order to keep infrastructure in top shape, Jamandre said the Philippines must welcome private and foreign investors.

"There should be a well coordinated construction, maintenance and rehab of projects. It’s not enough that we build. Construction is good but maintenance and rehab is lagging," he said.

Transport and other major projects are beneficial since they are seen to generate jobs. But Jamandre stressed there should also be equitable use of capital.

"Make sure that choice of infrastructure are creating long term jobs and reduce poverty," he said.

Developments should also be brought to the provinces to decongest Metro Manila, he added.

"A lot of the infrastructure should go to the country side because the only way to decongest Metro Manila is to actually get those infrastructure available in the provinces so we don’t have to pull in those human resources in Metro Manila," Jamandre said.

Although surging inflation has caused a slowdown in the construction sector, Jamandre said there are some advantages.

"The inflation in material costs slowed down construction. But I will preach that doing construction during recession year has its own advantages. Construction can sustain a portion of the demand to get the supply chain growing," he said.

"A lot of contractors are out of jobs, so you can negotiate better construction contract," he added.