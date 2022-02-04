Home > Business Dropping inflation rate pushes PSEi to new 2-year high ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2022 02:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines' dropping inflation rate helps push the PSE index to a fresh two-year high. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, February 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber inflation rate, Philippines inflation rate, PSE, PSE index Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine shares Philippine investment Philippine market PSEi Philippines Stock Exchange /video/news/02/05/22/2022-presidential-bets-sans-marcos-jr-pledge-clean-elections/video/news/02/05/22/2022-presidential-bets-grilled-on-regional-concerns/video/news/02/05/22/2022-presidential-bets-explain-plans-in-major-forum/news/02/05/22/covid-vaccination-for-kids-to-proceed-despite-court-petition-galvez/entertainment/02/05/22/la-vida-lena-love-trumps-vengeance-in-finale