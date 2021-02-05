Home  >  Business

Surging pork prices push up PH inflation to 2-year high in January

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2021 11:49 PM

Philippine inflation hit a two-year high in January, the highest among major ASEAN economies.

Experts believe the prices will continued to rise. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 5, 2021
