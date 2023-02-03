Home  >  Business

PSEi rises above 7,000 level as PH peso strengthens vs USD

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:27 AM

Philippine markets saw a strong close on Friday with the PSEi rising back above the 7,000 level and the Philippine peso strengthening against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023
