Home > Business PSEi rises above 7,000 level as PH peso strengthens vs USD ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine markets saw a strong close on Friday with the PSEi rising back above the 7,000 level and the Philippine peso strengthening against the US dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, The World Tonight Read More: PSEi Philippine economy Philippine markets Philippine peso US dollar economy stocks stock market stocks trading /entertainment/02/04/23/moira-treats-fans-with-heartbreaking-songs-in-concert/video/business/02/04/23/tourist-carrying-capacity-ng-boracay-gustong-pataasan/video/news/02/04/23/2-japanese-fugitives-in-ph-to-be-deported/video/news/02/04/23/another-ofw-in-kuwait-crippled-by-injuries/video/news/02/04/23/china-slams-manilas-move-to-open-more-ph-bases-to-us