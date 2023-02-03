Watch more on iWantTFC

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System supports measures that are meant to address the fragmented regulation of the water sector, an official said on Friday.

MWSS Corporate Office Division Manager Patrick Dizon said these measures include the creation of the Water Resource Management Office, which was approved by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

“We really support the objective of the President in addressing the issues of the fragmented regulation of the water sector,” Dizon said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

The MWSS has yet to receive the executive order with the details for the Water Resources Management Office.

Marcos on Feb. 1 approved the creation of the WRMO to manage surface water supply and reduce reliance on deep wells.

The new body will also ensure that all other agencies will follow a plan for waste management.

Dizon said there are 30 government agencies involved in water supply and sanitation. There are also 6,000 service water providers in the country.