Home  >  Business

Private workers, company execs to receive COVID vaccines procured by private sector

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 10:29 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The local private sector will no longer donate to the government succeeding purchases of COVID-19 vaccines after fulfilling its initial sharing agreement.

Private workers and company executives will be treated as a priority category to be inoculated against COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 4, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19 vaccines   private sector   economic frontliners  