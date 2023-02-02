Home  >  Business

PH shares buck Asia-wide rally, fall below 7,000

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:54 PM

A smaller rate hike from the US' central bank spurred a market rally in Asia.

Philippine shares, however, sat out of the regional bounce. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023
