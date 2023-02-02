Home > Business PH shares buck Asia-wide rally, fall below 7,000 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2023 09:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A smaller rate hike from the US' central bank spurred a market rally in Asia. Philippine shares, however, sat out of the regional bounce. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight US Federal Reserve PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /entertainment/02/03/23/freestyle-at-side-a-sanib-pwersa-sa-isang-concert/life/02/03/23/miss-universe-ph-2023-deadline-extended-anew/entertainment/02/03/23/jed-madela-admits-he-considered-quitting-showbiz/video/business/02/03/23/mwss-backs-govt-moves-to-address-fragmented-water-regulation/sports/02/03/23/embiid-morant-named-nba-all-star-reserves