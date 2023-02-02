Home > Business PH IP office wants Greenhills Shopping Center removed from counterfeit blacklist ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2023 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines is working with local government units to have a popular shopping center in San Juan removed from a counterfeit blacklist issued by the United States. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines IPOP intellectual property Greenhills Shopping Center counterfeit /entertainment/02/03/23/freestyle-at-side-a-sanib-pwersa-sa-isang-concert/life/02/03/23/miss-universe-ph-2023-deadline-extended-anew/entertainment/02/03/23/jed-madela-admits-he-considered-quitting-showbiz/video/business/02/03/23/mwss-backs-govt-moves-to-address-fragmented-water-regulation/sports/02/03/23/embiid-morant-named-nba-all-star-reserves