PH IP office wants Greenhills Shopping Center removed from counterfeit blacklist

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 10:07 PM

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines is working with local government units to have a popular shopping center in San Juan removed from a counterfeit blacklist issued by the United States. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2023
